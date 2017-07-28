Home Politics PDP South West chairman expresses joy over Buhari’s health
Image result for Olorogun Eddy OlafesoThe South West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun Eddy Olafeso has expressed joy that President Muhammudu Buhari is recuperating in London.

Olafeso in an interview with reporters in Akure, said this is not time to play politics with the health of the President who has been on the sick bed in the last few months.

The PDP chieftain however said that the time has come for Nigerians to know the true state of his health.

He urged Nigerians to pray for his full recovery, saying the PDP will continue to engage the ruling party in constructive criticisms.

According to him, the PDP is ready to take over power from the All progressives Congress in 2019

