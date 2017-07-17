Home News PDP S’West chairman wants party’s disciplinary measures strengthened
PDP S'West chairman wants party's disciplinary measures strengthened
PDP S’West chairman wants party’s disciplinary measures strengthened

PDP Logo
PDP S’West chairman wants party’s disciplinary measures strengthened

Image result for PDP S'West chairmanThe South-west chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olorogun Eddy Olafeso says the disciplinary measure of the party should be strengthened to prevent a repeat of the crisis that almost destroyed it.

He also added that any party member who drag the party to court unnecessarily should be sanctioned.

Olafeso charged the party’s leadership to build the party’s success in the recently conducted Osun West Senatorial by-election that the problems faced by the party was caused by selfish attitude of some members of the party.

 

