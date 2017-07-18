Home News PDP to hold non-elective Special Convention August 12
PDP to hold non-elective Special Convention August 12
Image result for pdpThe National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP  said the party will convene a non-electiveSpecial Convention to be held on August 12, 2017.

This was one of the decisions taken at the 74th PDP National executive Committee meeting in Abuja earlier his Tuesday.

Also agreed at the meeting was the dissolution of the Jigawa and Benue States Committees and Parallel executives.

The national caretaker committee was mandated to set up two committees which would be inaugurated immediately.

 

