Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam has described the sixteen years of the Peoples Democratic party administration in Nigeria as years of gross misrule.

Gaidam was speaking at a reception organised in honour of former minister of inter-governmental Relations Jibrin Maigari who led scores of PDP members to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

Michael Oshomah reports that it was a joyful moment for Yobe APC chieftains, as they received bigwigs from the PDP into the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

The defectors were received at a colourful ceremony held at the Event Centre of the Government House, Damaturu by the state Governor Ibrahim Gaidam.

One after another, the converts received the APC flag symbolising that they are now fullfledged members of the ruling party.

The Governor informed them that the 16 year reign of the PDP was a period of misrule and expressed appreciation that the APC had within a short period reduced criminality, insecurity, and corruption among other social vices

The PDP era according to the governor was characterized by deteriorating living conditions of the people.

Gaidam assured that he will continue to work hard in keeping with his campaign promises and called on other political office holders to justify the confidence the people have in them.

Former Inter-governmental Relations, Jibir Maigari who led the defectors said the Gaidam administration has done exceptionally well in improving the living conditions of the people and gave other reasons for their defection.

The gathering had in attendance the APC National secretary, Maimala Buni among other national officers and party chieftains from Yobe state and beyond.