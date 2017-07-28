The Petroleum Producing Host Community bill, which is a segment of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, has passed second reading in the Nigerian Senate.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa presented the bill at Thursday’s plenary where it was quickly approved by Senators.

Although the percentage of revenues that will be going to host communities was not mentioned, senators believe it will help to develop oil producing areas and curb restiveness in the Niger Delta.