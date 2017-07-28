Home Business Petroleum Producing Host Community bill passes 2nd reading
Petroleum Producing Host Community bill passes 2nd reading
Petroleum Producing Host Community bill passes 2nd reading

Petroleum Producing Host Community bill passes 2nd reading

Stop peddling rumours on Buhari's health - Yari cautions Nigerians

Boko Haram ambush : NNPC suspends oil search in Lake Chad Basin

Boko Haram : Osinbajo orders service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri

UNIMAID receives 48 corpses after Boko Haram attack on oil workers

Ondo union crisis : RTEAN members want govt. intervention

The Petroleum Producing Host Community bill, which is a segment of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, has passed second reading in the Nigerian Senate.
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa presented the bill at Thursday’s plenary where it was quickly approved by Senators.

Although the percentage of revenues that will be going to host communities was not mentioned, senators believe it will help to develop oil producing areas and curb restiveness in the Niger Delta.

