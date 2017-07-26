Home News President Buhari receives seven governors in London
President Buhari receives seven governors in London
President Buhari receives seven governors in London

President Buhari with Governors in London -TVC
President Buhari receives seven governors in London

Bayelsa partners NMA to ensure passage of Primary Healthcare bill

Masari holds Summit on local govt administration

Senate votes YES for "Not Too Young To Run Bill"

At last, Osinbajo swears-in two ministers

Muller scores brace as Bayern beat Chelsea 3-2

President Buhari with Governors in London -TVCPresident Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received seven governors in London .

The governors left Nigeria on Tuesday night.

The governors are the Zamfara governor and chairman of the governors Forum,Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Kashim Shettima of Borno.

Others are Samuel Ortom of Benue, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and their Ebonyi counterpart, Umahi

President Buhari with Governors in London -TVC

