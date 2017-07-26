President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received seven governors in London .

The governors left Nigeria on Tuesday night.

The governors are the Zamfara governor and chairman of the governors Forum,Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Kashim Shettima of Borno.

Others are Samuel Ortom of Benue, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and their Ebonyi counterpart, Umahi