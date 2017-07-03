Pinnick to launch FIFA MA elite programme in Abuja

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick will on Monday declare open this year’s FIFA Member Association Elite Programme for Nigerian referees in Abuja.

Secretary of the NFF Referees Committee, Mallam Sani Zubair says the exercise will involve 29 men and women FIFA referees, 15 elite National referees, all National referee assessors, all National physical fitness instructors and non –FIFA women referees.

The team of three FIFA instructors would be led by the Regional Development Officer, Carlos Manuel Neves Henrique.

The programme will run between July the 3rd -8th.