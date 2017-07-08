Home News Planned UNIMAID closure : Reps urge FG to deploy adequate security
News
Nigeria
0

Planned UNIMAID closure : Reps urge FG to deploy adequate security

0
0
University-of-Maiduguri-TVCNews
now viewing

Planned UNIMAID closure : Reps urge FG to deploy adequate security

now playing

2017 budget face-off : Fashola replies Senator Goje

The-newly-appointed-Resident-Electoral-Commissioners-at-the-swearing-in-ceremony-TVC
now playing

INEC chairman swears-in fourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners

now playing

Police talk tough, name those behind Ikorodu Badoo killings

now playing

Zamfara govt. to distribute 50,000 tones of fertilizer to farmers

now playing

More than 500 houses destroyed in Sokoto windstorm

After suffering sixteen attacks in six months from insurgents, the authorities of the University of Maiduguri are contemplating a closure of the institution to avert a more catastrophic attack.

But the House of Representatives  does not buy this school of thought.

The Lower Chamber has urged the Federal government, to put in place security measures that would restore tranquility at the Federal University of Maiduguri in Borno state.

Part of this measure should include deployment of appropriate technologies for comprehensive surveillance and detection of security breaches at the University.

Some lawmakers also called for a quick intervention to avert it’s closure, due to the high level of intellectual and human resource, that is gotten from the institution.

Others believe not check mating these attacks, by the Federal Government is tantamount to indirectly advancing the mission of the insurgents.

Related Posts

2017 budget face-off : Fashola replies Senator Goje

TVCN 0
The-newly-appointed-Resident-Electoral-Commissioners-at-the-swearing-in-ceremony-TVC

INEC chairman swears-in fourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners

TVCN 0

Police talk tough, name those behind Ikorodu Badoo killings

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

2017 budget face-off : Fashola replies Senator Goje

0
Close