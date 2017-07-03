Police arrest 100 Badoo suspects as Ikorodu residents set ablaze 3 others

The Lagos State Government says one hundred suspected members of the dreaded Badoo cult group are now in police custody.

This is just as angry residents of Ikorodu, went berserk in the early hours of Sunday, lynching three suspected members of the notorious ritual cult in the Odogunyan area.

It is understood that the residents, who had decided to keep vigils in securing themselves and their families, flagged down a Honda-Compact Recreational Vehicle with three occupants at about 2am on Sunday on Oduyebo Street, near Odogunyan bus stop.

It was gathered that a big stone and some quantities of diesel were found in the vehicle.

The vigilantes reportedly asked them where they were heading for and the reason for having the objects in the vehicle, especially the stone, which Badoo members usually used to smash heads of their victims.

It was said that when the occupants could not give convincing answers, the residents beat them up and eventually set them and the CRV ablaze.

The suspects arrested on Saturday were apprehended in an operation jointly carried out by the police, local vigilantes and the Odua People’s Congress.

The Badoo cult has carried out a number of killings in Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos, murdering whole families, in some cases.

They often kill their victims with stones, and leave without stealing anything.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has asked residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice on suspected members of the gang.