Police arrest 100 suspected members of Badoo Cult group in Lagos

The Lagos State Government says 100 suspected members of the dreaded Badoo cult group are now in police custody.

The suspects were arrested in an operation jointly carried out by the police, local vigilantes and the Odua People’s Congress.

The Badoo cult has carried out a number of killings in Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos, murdering whole families, in some cases.

They often kill their victims with stones, and leave without stealing anything.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has asked residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice on suspected members of the gang.