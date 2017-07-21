Home News Police deploy 30,000 Officers for Lagos Council Election
Police deploy 30,000 Officers for Lagos Council Election
Police deploy 30,000 Officers for Lagos Council Election

Image result for Police deploy 30,000 Officers for Lagos Council ElectionThe Lagos state independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC has concluded all arrangements for Saturday’s local councils poll which would be held in 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas.

The chairperson of the commission Justice Ayotunde Phillips in a joint press conference with the Lagos state commissioner of police, says the commission is ready to conduct a hitch free exercise

The Lagos state commissioner of police Fatai Owoseni assured that more 30 thousand policemen to be complemented by other security agencies will be on election duty.

Meanwhile, Women have been charged to ensure they participate in the forthcoming local government elections not only as voters, but also as active observers.

This advice is coming from The women situation room Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference on Friday after their stakeholders meeting, the group said their trained officers will be on ground to monitor elections from a gender perspective across the state.

They added that the situation room will be open to receiving calls and updates from the field from volunteers, especially women.

