Armed robbers attacked a bullion van at Ireje in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State earlier today.

Some of the policemen escorting the bullion van and the bank officials are believed to have been injured during an exchange of gunfire between the robbers and the policemen.

But attempts by the robbers to break into the van’s safe were unsuccessful, leaving behind two bullet-riddled escort vans and the bullion van completely demobilised.