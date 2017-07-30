Home International Police kill Philippine Mayor, wife in drug raid
Image result for Drug war: Philippine Mayor, wife killed in Police raidPresident Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war has consumed another high-profile casualty.

This time the victim is a Philippine mayor accused by Duterte of having links with the illegal drugs trade.

Reynaldo Parojinog, mayor of the city of Ozamiz on Mindanao island, was killed with his wife and 10 others at his home in a police raid.

He had been on President Duterte’s list of people involved in the illegal drug trade.

Parojinog’s brother was also killed in the dawn raid while his daughter, the city’s vice-mayor, was arrested and faces charges relating to drugs offences, police said.

Parojinog is the third Philippine mayor to be killed in the government’s bloody narcotics crackdown, in which Duterte has singled out local officials.

More than 7,000 people are said to have been killed since Duterte launched a war on the drugs trade last July.

