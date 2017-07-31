The Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of operations Edgar Imohimi led officers to what he termed one of the biggest shrines in Ikorodu area of Lagos this Monday.

The owner of the shrine Alhaji Alaka Aboyomi took Police men and newsmen round the shrine located at the Agbowa area of Ikorodu.

The shrine is situated in a large expanse of land surrounded by thick bush has what looked like 4 graves and one that appeared recently covered making it a total of 5.

Entry into some of the rooms housing some of the shrines was almost impossible as they had iron doors.