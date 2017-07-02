Portugal win Bronze at FIFA Confederations Cup

Portugal have clinched bronze at the FIFA Confederations Cup after beating Mexico 2-1 in extra time in the play-off for third place in Moscow.

Mexico opened the scoring in the 54th minute, a deflection from Portugal defender Luis Neto after Javier Hernandez’s cross in front of goal

Portugal fought back and Pepe netted home a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time to send the match to extra time.

The European champions, without Cristiano Ronaldo, then sealed victory with Adrien Silva’s strike from the penalty spot.