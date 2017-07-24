President Buhari will be back soon – Gov. Okorocha

Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha says President Muhammadu Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

This was after him and a few other APC governors met with the president in London.

Governor Okorocha says President Buhari was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

The delegation spent more than an hour with the President over lunch, discussing developments back home.

Other members of the delegation include Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; APC National Chairman, John Oyegun; and Transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi.