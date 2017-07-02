Home News Professionals speak on need to raise knowledge based leaders
Professionals speak on need to raise knowledge based leaders

Professionals speak on need to raise knowledge based leaders

The Ijaw ethnic nationality can only develop when the family, individuals and educational institutions, commit to raising knowledge based leaders for governance.

This was the focus of a summit where young professionals spoke to secondary school students in Bayelsa State.

The Niger Delta region has had its fair share of periodic disturbances by youths in their attempts to draw the attention of the world to the region’s underdevelopment due to perceived negligence by the Nigerian government.

From militant activities to social vices such as corruption eating deep into the fabric of society, participants at this summit want to halt the trend and change the narrative.

Students of Kaiama grammar school and the convener share their thoughts on the impact of the programme.

The theme of the summit is “Developing The Ijaw Nation: Raising Knowledge -Based Leaders.”

