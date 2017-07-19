Home Football PSG trigger Neymar release clause, Barcelona adamant
Image result for Neymar PSGDespite reports French club, PSG, has triggered his 195 million pound release clause, Barcelona is not willing to sell Brazil forward, Neymar.

The President of Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has said Neymar is going nowhere amid reports the Brazilian has accepted an offer to join the French club.

Neymar signed a new five year deal last october which will keep him at the Nou Camp till 2021.

His release value is expected to rise every year of the deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and England goalkeeper, Joe Hart has completed a season-long loan move to West Ham.

Hart had been told he could find another club by Man City Manager, Pep Guardiola, after spending last season at Torino.

The 30-year-old prefered to join West Ham.

