Qatar row : Saudi Arabia, allies extend ultimatum by 48 hours

Maitama-Sule-Mourning-TVC
Image result for Qatar row : Saudi Arabia, allies extend ultimatum by 48 hoursOn Saturday, Qatar’s foreign minister vowed that his country will not accept the 10-day ultimatum for it to comply with a list of 13 demands or face renewed sanctions.

But Saudi Arabia is piling more pressure and has now extended by an extra two days to that ultimatum which would have expired yesterday.

This is as the Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani

arrived Kuwait earlier this Monday to hand over a formal letter of response to the emir of Kuwait, the main mediator in the Gulf crisis.

Lawyers for Qatar have condemned the demands and called for international condemnation.

Some of the demands by Saudi Arabia and its allies include shutting the Al Jazeera TV network, closing a Turkish military base and scaling down ties with Iran.

