The Senator representing Gombe central, Danjuma Goje says minister of power works and housing, Babatunde Fashola should quit his position as minister instead of questioning the constitutional position of the national assembly.

Senator Goje complained about Fashola’s comments about the 2017 budget, describing it as an attempt to mislead the Nigerian public, and also discredit the National Assembly, accusing the minister of inserting some provisions in the budget which were unconstitutional.