Rail devt will greatly support govt’s diversification agenda – Amaechi

Image result for Rail devt will greatly support govt diversification agenda - AmaechiThe minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi  and the Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun  said Nigeria’s rail development will greatly support government diversification agenda and trade facilitation.

They said this during an assessment of the ongoing Lagos –Ibadan rail project.

TVC News Correspondent Ifunanya Eze reports that Amaechi boarded the train from the Iddo rail terminal in Lagos and proceeded along the project corridor to assess the progress of work on the rail tracks.

At the Ijoko rail station in Ogun State, the minister met with the governor, Ibikunle Amosun where they deliberated on issues pertaining to the rights of way and the states commitment to the rail development project.

The minister is confident that government would deliver on its promise of an efficient rail service system between Lagos and Ibadan within the projected time frame of December 2018.

Many Nigerians believe that the renewed efforts at developing Nigeria’s rail system will help in tackling the country’s transportation problems.

 

