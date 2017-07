Several electricity poles, houses and other property worth millions of naira were destroyed by rainstorm at a community in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The incident which occurred on Friday night, rendered many people homeless.

One of the victims is an 80 year old , Dorcas Adeniyi whose house was completely blown off.

The victims urged the state, the local government, and Nigerians to assist Mrs Dorcas Adeniyi.