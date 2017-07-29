Home Football Rangers appoint Sylvanus Okpala for survival battle
Image result for Enugu RangersNew Manager, Sylvanus Okpala, will lead Enugu Rangers to their next match against Rivers United as they seek to remain in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.

Rangers won the NPFL last season, but are currently battling to survive relegation this season with just seven matches left to play.

Okpala takes over from Chukwuma Agbo who replaced Imama Amapakabo, the coach who led Rangers to their first League title in 32 years.

Okpala is a former Nigeria international who earned 45 caps at senior level.

Okpala was first linked with the post at the peak of Imama’s troubles at Rangers when they could only force a 2-2 draw with Zesco United of Zambia in a 2017 CAF Confederation Cup playoff.

He has captained the Super Eagles and played professionally in Portugal.

‘Quick Silver’ assisted Stephen Keshi when Nigeria won a third AFCON in 2013 in South Africa.

Rangers, who have never been relegated, are in the drop zone in 17th place on the NPFL table with 39 points from 31 matches.

 

