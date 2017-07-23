Home News Rann IDPs camp bombing a result of communication failure – Army
Image result for Rann IDP camp bombing a result of communication failure - ArmyThe Nigerian Army has described as a mistake, the military bombardment of Rann, Borno State which resulted in the death of at least 100 people in January.

Defence Headquarters Spokesman Major General John Enenche blamed the sad incident on the mapping of the IDP camp.

He explained that there was no record in the archive of the theatre command that a camp harboring humanitarian workers, existed in Rann.

General Enenche lamented the incident and stressed the need for inter agency communication to be stepped up. But he however, did not give any explanation for the six-month delay in revealing its findings.

But in a brief statement he blamed “lack of appropriate marking of the area” for the bombardment.

“Hitherto, people were not expected to amass at that location,” he said of the camp, which at the time was home to between 20,000 and 40,000 people and was run by the military.

“Furthermore, the location was not reflected in the operational map as a humanitarian base.”

