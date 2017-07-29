Home Europe Rashan Charles’s death: London Police make arrests at detainee death protest
Rashan Charles’s death: London Police make arrests at detainee death protest
Rashan Charles’s death: London Police make arrests at detainee death protest

Image result for London Police make arrests at detainee death protestPolice in east London made arrests after they were attacked with bottles during a protest over the death of a man who had been detained a week earlier.

Rashan Charles died on July 22nd after he was chased by a Police officer who attempted to remove an object from his mouth or throat.

A protest over his death in the borough of Hackney turned violent on Friday night when bottles and other objects were thrown at officers and small fires were started.

Local businesses were damaged and police in riot gear and some on horseback were called in to help clear the area.

