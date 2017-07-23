Home Politics Reconciliation remains key to PDP’s advancement – Gov. Dickson
Reconciliation remains key to PDP’s advancement – Gov. Dickson
Reconciliation remains key to PDP’s advancement – Gov. Dickson

Reconciliation remains key to PDP’s advancement – Gov. Dickson

The Outgoing Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Reconciliation Committee and Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr Seriake Dickson held a valedictory session with his members and the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee in Abuja.

Governor Dickson insisted that reconciliation remains key to any future advancement of the opposition party as political leaders and not court cases.

The valedictory meeting between Governor Dickson’s reconciliation committee and the PDP’s National Reconciliation Committee follows the setting up of a new committee by the party to replace them.

Governor Dickson also said he convened the meeting to thank the interim PDP leadership especially on the Supreme Court victory that has brought sanity to the party.

The National Caretaker Committee chairman commended Governor Dickson for promoting reconciliation despite the refusal of some of the warring parties to accept a political solution.

Makarfi also thanked Governor Dickson for earlier proposing to him the dissolution of all standing committees of the party after the court judgment so as to enable the party set up new reconciliation committees with fresh hands.

