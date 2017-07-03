Home Politics Reps member warns against diversion of constituency allowance
Reps member warns against diversion of constituency allowance

A member of the House of Representatives, Afe Olowookere says constituency projects fund should be channeled to the right direction to complement projects being executed by the State governments.

Olowookere made the statement at the commissioning of some projects executed by him in some communities in Akure south and north local councils.

The APC lawmaker said it is wrong for constituency projects fund to be diverted to private pockets.

He urged Nigerian politicians to always fulfill the promises they made while campaigning.

The Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu tasked Nigerian lawmakers to always work in tandem with the executiv.

