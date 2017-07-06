Home News Reps set to probe Jonathan over Malabu oil deal
Reps set to probe Jonathan over Malabu oil deal

Image result for Reps set to probe ex-president Jonathan over Malabu oil dealThe House of Representatives has resolved to probe the former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan over his role in the controversial $1.3 billion Malabu oil and Gas limited deal.

The Chairman of the House ad-hoc committee on OPL 245, Razak Atunwa, said his committee would invite the former president,  to testify on his role in the award of Oil Prospecting License, OPL 245, to Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd in the spirit of natural justice and fair play.

The reason behind the summon, was based on the fact that he was president at the time the deal was brokered by key ministers in his cabinet.

The Chairman also pointed out that  the Attorney -General of the Federation at the  time when the deal was struck , Mohammed Adoke, had recently instituted proceedings in court where he pleaded that all his actions were on the orders of the former president.

