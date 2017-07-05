Rerun Elections into Four Sports Federations to Hold July 12

The four national sports federation reruns have been scheduled to hold on July 12th in Abuja.

The Elections Appeals Committee annulled the June 13 polls to the Athletics, Gymnastics, Weightlifting and Taekwondo federation boards last Friday following petitions by candidates who were disqualified on the elections day.

Head of the committee Abdul-razak Salau says it has become necessary to postpone the dates to enable the monitoring bodies conclude the screening and verification of candidates.

Inauguration of all National Sports Federations will hold on July 20th.