Home News Resident doctors threaten to down tools, issue 21-day ultimatum
Resident doctors threaten to down tools, issue 21-day ultimatum
News
Nigeria
0

Resident doctors threaten to down tools, issue 21-day ultimatum

0
0
resident_doctors_nigeria_tvcnews
now viewing

Resident doctors threaten to down tools, issue 21-day ultimatum

Ikorodu-shrine-tvc2
now playing

Police raid shrines in Ikorodu Lagos, find five graves

ALUU4-tvc
now playing

Aluu 4 trial : Court sentences 3 to death for murder

APC-LOGO-TVC
now playing

Rivers APC commends conduct of LG congresses despite protests

now playing

2019: APC urges Atiku to ignore PDP's overture

Ngozi-Okonjo-Iweala-tvcnews586x375
now playing

Standard Chartered Bank appoints Okonjo-Iweala as director

Image result for Resident doctors threaten to down tools, issue 21-day ultimatumResident doctors have threatened to down tools in the next 21 days except the Federal Government meet their demands.

In a communiqué issued by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the association demanded that the Health Minister, Isaac Adewole and a former health minister, Onyebuchi Chukwu be sanctioned for allegedly carrying out activities inimical to the welfare of the association.

They say the inactions of the health minister led to the delayed payment of salary shortfalls experienced between January and May this year as well as outstanding shortfalls from 2016.

NARD President, Onyebueze John also bemoaned the cloud of poor working conditions, poor renumeration and stagnation of promotion of resident doctors in state tertiary health institutions.

They say there will be industrial disharmony in the health sector if these issues are not addressed within 21 days.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Ikorodu-shrine-tvc2

Police raid shrines in Ikorodu Lagos, find five graves

TVCN 0
ALUU4-tvc

Aluu 4 trial : Court sentences 3 to death for murder

TVCN 0
Epe-Six-tvcnews

Aftermath of Epe kidnap: Ondo speaker wants adequate security in schools

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close