Resident doctors have threatened to down tools in the next 21 days except the Federal Government meet their demands.

In a communiqué issued by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the association demanded that the Health Minister, Isaac Adewole and a former health minister, Onyebuchi Chukwu be sanctioned for allegedly carrying out activities inimical to the welfare of the association.

They say the inactions of the health minister led to the delayed payment of salary shortfalls experienced between January and May this year as well as outstanding shortfalls from 2016.

NARD President, Onyebueze John also bemoaned the cloud of poor working conditions, poor renumeration and stagnation of promotion of resident doctors in state tertiary health institutions.

They say there will be industrial disharmony in the health sector if these issues are not addressed within 21 days.