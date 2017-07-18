Natives of Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, have asked the Federal Government to grant the territory a state status so as to enable them elect a governor.

The natives at a townhall meeting in Abuja lamented a situation where they cannot elect those who govern them as ministers are often appointed to develop mainly the city centre

TVC News Sumner Sambo reports that at a townhall organised as part of the ongoing debate on the restructuring of Nigeria, the Abuja natives affirm their belief in the oneness of Nigeria but say governmental powers in the country must be renegotiated and redistributed.

The natives are canvassing devolution of powers, insisting the constitutional provision that says that President Muhammadu Buhari is Governor of FCT, Abuja like his predecessors, is obsolete and a carryover

of the military era.

They also want the National Assembly to relinquish its duties as the Legislative Assembly for the capital city saying they should have the right to elect their parliamentarians.

Speakers at the event argue that if the Abuja natives were allowed to elect their governor and members of assembly, there would be more accountability and development.

They say they have had enough of appointed city-centred ministers that focus only on development of elite districts.

The group has submitted its suggestions in form of memoranda to the National Assembly for constitutional amendment.