Restructuring : FG says working on policy roadmap

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government will soon roll out policies germane to addressing issues concerning equity and equality.

He made this known at a book launch in Abuja.

The Acting President, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu, said lack of inclusiveness has constantly remained a reason for ethnic division.

Others at the book launch noted that there’s a crack in the wall of the nation’s unity, which needs to be strongly cemented in the interest of national peace and progress.

The Book titled “Nigeria The Restructuring Controversy”, highlights the need to redress the recurring challenges as well as recommendations that have worked in other countries facing similar threats.