Iwo monarch-TVCA frontline traditional ruler in Osun state, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdRasheed Akanbi wants Nigerians to refrain from misinterpreting restructuring, as dividing Nigeria along ethnic line.

Oluwo spoke on the sideline of scholarship awards presented to some students of Iwo, Ayedire and Olaoluwa local government areas.

Oba Akanbi said equating restructuring to Nigeria’s division does not mean well for the polity, hence the need for proper enlightenment on what restructuring actually connotes.

The monarch said restructuring of Nigeria is long overdue and threw his weight behind it.

Prominent Nigerians have recently joined the call for restructuring the country following agitations from different parts of the country.

