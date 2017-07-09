Home News Restructuring : Muslim Congress urges Nigerians to change mindset
Restructuring : Muslim Congress urges Nigerians to change mindset

Restructuring : Muslim Congress urges Nigerians to change mindset

Trump promises $600m humanitarian fund for Somalia, others

Voting, ballot counting peaceful in Osun West by-election

Egyptian police say kill 16 gunmen in raids targeting militants

Evans still in custody - Police react to "Vanishing" report

Flooding : Lagos police close Ahmadu Bello Way

Image result for Muslim Congress nigeriaThe Muslim Congress is demanding a change of mindset among Nigerians as calls for restructuring of Nigeria continue to gain momentum.

Speaking at its quarterly state of the nation congress, the leader of the group noted that critical issues need to be re-examined in order not to start a process that will eventually lead to an irreversible break up of the country.

The group also urged leaders of various ethnic groups to implore their youths to sheathe their swords and quit the hate speeches that have dominated the polity in recent times.

While speaking on security, the Muslim Congress urged the Lagos state government to do all they can to rescue the kidnapped Igbonla students and do all within its powers to clampdown on the deadly Badoo cult group.

