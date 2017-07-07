Restructuring won’t work if Nigerians don’t change mentality – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says restructuring Nigeria will not change the country if Nigerians do not change their mentality.

He made this known at an event in Lagos held in memory of late nationalist Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe and his late wife Lady Cecilia Mbadiwe.

The Former President noted that restructuring may not be the singular solution to the problem, but a change in mentality.

Other speakers at the event including former secretary general of the commonwealth Emeka Anyaoku lent their voices to the call for the restructuring of Nigeria adding that this is a step in the direction of true federalism and equity.