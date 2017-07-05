Home News Ritual killing: Osun Varsity Students protest against death of Colleague
News
Nigeria
0

Ritual killing: Osun Varsity Students protest against death of Colleague

0
0
now viewing

Ritual killing: Osun Varsity Students protest against death of Colleague

now playing

Saraki swears-in Shuaibu Lau as Taraba North Senator

now playing

Again, Senate in showdown with presidency, suspends consideration of nominees

now playing

Why EFCC detains ex-Jigawa governor Saminu Turaki

now playing

Terrorism charges: I've been vindicated, says Ali Ndume

UNIOSIN Ritualists TVC
now playing

Osun Police arrest gang of ritualists over murder of UNIOSUN student

Image result for Ritual killing: Osun Varsity Students protest against death of ColleagueThere was palpable tension in Osogbo on Wednesday as students of the Osun State University took over the streets of the state capital to protest against the alleged ritual killing of their colleague.

The irate students had on Tuesday burnt down a house close to where the deceased body was discovered, and continued their demonstration this morning.

Dressed in black, the students marched from their school campus at Oke Baale, to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, and made a stop at the Olaiya roundabout where a bonfire was made.

Commercial and vehicular activities have been grounded and there is a significant amount of tension in the air.

 

Related Posts

Saraki swears-in Shuaibu Lau as Taraba North Senator

TVCN 0

Again, Senate in showdown with presidency, suspends consideration of nominees

TVCN 0

Why EFCC detains ex-Jigawa governor Saminu Turaki

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Saraki swears-in Shuaibu Lau as Taraba North Senator

0
Close