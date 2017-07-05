Ritual killing: Osun Varsity Students protest against death of Colleague

There was palpable tension in Osogbo on Wednesday as students of the Osun State University took over the streets of the state capital to protest against the alleged ritual killing of their colleague.

The irate students had on Tuesday burnt down a house close to where the deceased body was discovered, and continued their demonstration this morning.

Dressed in black, the students marched from their school campus at Oke Baale, to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, and made a stop at the Olaiya roundabout where a bonfire was made.

Commercial and vehicular activities have been grounded and there is a significant amount of tension in the air.