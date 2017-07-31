Home Politics Rivers APC commends conduct of LG congresses despite protests
Rivers APC commends conduct of LG congresses despite protests
APC-LOgo-TVCThe All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State has hailed what it described as the successful conduct of its local government congresses that held on Saturday.
But the exercise was characterized by protests carried out by some party faithful who described the process as a sham.

The protesters are supporters of the senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial district in the national assembly, Magnus Abe.

He and his supporters had stormed the hotel premises in Port Harcourt where national officers of the APC sent to conduct the local government congress were lodged.

Their intention was to stop an alleged plot by members of the committee alongside some leaders of the party in the state to hijack the process and impose delegates.

Few hours later, parties in the dispute headed for the Rivers State Police Command headquarters for a peace meeting mediated by the police commissioner, Zaki Ahmed.

Meanwhile spokesman of the APC in Rivers State said the protests were caused by a mere misunderstanding of the process by some party members.

Despite the disagreements that trailed the conduct of the APC local government congress in Rivers State, the party insists that the exercise was successfully conducted in the 23 LGAs.

The local government congress was held in Rivers State to elect 69 delegates who would be representing the state at the forthcoming national convention of the party.

