The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State is calling for the resignation of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi alleged non-performance.

Spokesman of the party, Samuel Wanosike made this call while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt.

He sited plans to privatize the nation’s seaports, the light rail project and poor state of the Port Harcourt international airport as some of the areas where the minister has failed to deliver.

Still defending the call for resignation of the transportation minister, the Rivers PDP said the country is in dire need of more competent hands especially in this period of economic recession.