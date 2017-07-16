Robotic Olympiad : FG urged to invest in science and technology

Some select schools drawn from both private and government owned schools participated in this year’s National Robotic Olympiad.

The competition is also a way of improving students interest in science and technology.

The theme for this year’s science competition is robotics for sustainability.

The facilitator of the competition that is in its seventh year Abisola Obasanya says the robotic olympiad will imbue in participants the know-how of building, architecture and programming.

Parents who came to support their children called on government to invest in the development of science and technology in schools.