Home News Robotic Olympiad : FG urged to invest in science and technology
Robotic Olympiad : FG urged to invest in science and technology
News
Nigeria
Tech
0

Robotic Olympiad : FG urged to invest in science and technology

0
0
Robotic-Olympiad-TVC
now viewing

Robotic Olympiad : FG urged to invest in science and technology

EDUCATION-text-TVC
now playing

U.S. Alumni calls for change in Nigeria's education curriculum

Wole-Soyinka-Seriake-Dickson-Bayelsa-TVC
now playing

Gov. Dickson names Soyinka Bayelsa's Honourary Education Ambassador

peter-odemwingie2-TVC
now playing

Osaze becomes top scorer in Indonesian league

Victor-Oladipo-TVC
now playing

NpowerNigeria-TVCNewsNigeria
now playing

FG's N-Power programme impressive so far - Osinbajo

Image result for National Robotic Olympiad nigeriaSome select schools drawn from both private and government owned schools participated in this year’s National Robotic Olympiad.

The competition is also a way of improving students interest in science and technology.

The theme for this year’s science competition is robotics for sustainability.

The facilitator of the competition that is in its seventh year Abisola Obasanya says the robotic olympiad will imbue in participants the know-how of building, architecture and programming.

Parents who came to support their children called on government to invest in the development of science and technology in schools.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
EDUCATION-text-TVC

U.S. Alumni calls for change in Nigeria’s education curriculum

TVCN 0
Wole-Soyinka-Seriake-Dickson-Bayelsa-TVC

Gov. Dickson names Soyinka Bayelsa’s Honourary Education Ambassador

TVCN 0
Governor-Ibikunle-Amosun-TVC-

Ogun govt. targets 4000 C of O in one month

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close