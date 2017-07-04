Home Football Rohr to meet Conte over release of Moses
Rohr to meet Conte over release of Moses

Image result for Rohr to meet Conte over release of MosesHead coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr will travel to London to meet with Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, on Wednesday.

Top on the agenda will be the availability of Victor Moses for Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

Rohr is expected to solicit for the early release of Moses for the double-header.

Moses has battled with fitness issues particularly for national team games, with the wingback missing the 2-0 loss to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

