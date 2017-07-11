Sacked Ekiti political officer holders drag Fayose to court

Political office holders from four statutory commissions in Ekiti state that were sacked by Governor Ayodele Fayose on assumption of office have challenged their removal at the National Industrial Court in Akure.

The sacked political office holders who were appointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi urged the court to order Governor Fayose to pay their entitlements or reinstate them back into their various offices.

Their counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) described the sack of the politicians as unconstitutional.

Falana noted that the decision of the Ekiti state government to relieve his clients of their appointments is illegal because such appointments are statutory in nature.

The four commission affected are, Ekiti state Local Government Service Commission, State Independent Electoral Commission, Civil Service Commission and House of Assembly Service Commission.