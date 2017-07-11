Home Politics Sacked Ekiti political officer holders drag Fayose to court
Sacked Ekiti political officer holders drag Fayose to court

Sacked Ekiti political officer holders drag Fayose to court

Many things are wrong in Nigerian politics - Ogun APC chieftain

Contempt: Court sentences director of Federal Medical Centre to jail

Ondo students protest over ASUP strike

Indigenes of Ikenne beg Amosun on relocation OAU College of Health Sciences

Herdsmen, cattle rustlers turn in arms, light weapons

Image result for AYO FAYOSE TVC newsPolitical office holders from four statutory commissions in Ekiti state that were sacked by Governor Ayodele Fayose on assumption of office have challenged their removal at the National Industrial Court in Akure.

The sacked political office holders who were appointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi urged the court to order Governor Fayose to pay their entitlements or reinstate them back into their various offices.

Their counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) described the sack of the politicians as unconstitutional.

Falana noted that the decision of the Ekiti state government to relieve his clients of their appointments is illegal because such appointments are statutory in nature.

The four commission affected are, Ekiti state Local Government Service Commission, State Independent Electoral Commission, Civil Service Commission and House of Assembly Service Commission.

