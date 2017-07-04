Home Business Samsung to invest $18.6bn in memory chips
Business
0

Samsung to invest $18.6bn in memory chips

0
0
samsung-invest-18bn-memory-chip-TVC
now viewing

Samsung to invest $18.6bn in memory chips

now playing

Finland FA bans Nigeria's Salami for 6 matches

now playing

Bajaj auto launches mini-cargo, ambulance trucks in Nigeria

now playing

Osun West by-election : INEC promises smooth conduct of poll

now playing

Lagos Police begin screening of 138 Badoo suspects

now playing

Lagos building collapse : State govt. arraigns Lekki gardens boss, others

Image result for Samsung to invest $18.6bn in memory chipsSamsung Electronics Company Ltd says it plans to invest about $18 billion in South Korea to extend its lead in memory chips and next-generation displays for smartphones.

The company’s investment plan comes as new South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, calls on local businesses to create more jobs.

The world’s biggest memory chip maker said the spending more on its new NAND factory in Pyeongtaek to meet booming demand for data storage.

Samsung indicates that its South Korea investment could create up to 440,000 jobs.

Analysts say Samsung’s investment seeks to widen the gap in technologies.

 

 

Related Posts

Bajaj auto launches mini-cargo, ambulance trucks in Nigeria

TVCN 0
NNPC-Fuel-Station-TVC-Diesel

Diesel price now N155/litre – NNPC

TVCN 0

Nigeria’s treasury bills attract lower rates

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

Bajaj auto launches mini-cargo, ambulance trucks in Nigeria

0
Close