Senate President Bukola Saraki has administered the oath of office on Shuaibu Lau, as the new Nigerian senator.

The Supreme Court had sacked Abubakar Danladi on June the 23 and declared Lau the senator representing Taraba North Senatorial District.

Danladi was sacked on the same day a member of the House of Representatives, Herman Hembe, was also sacked by the apex court.