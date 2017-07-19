Home News Senate begins appraisal of Content Development Monitoring Board
Senate begins appraisal of Content Development Monitoring Board
Nigeria
Senate begins appraisal of Content Development Monitoring Board

Senate begins appraisal of Content Development Monitoring Board

Image result for Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring BoardThe Senate has begun appraisal of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board seven years after it was created.
This is to help implement Nigeria’s intervention in the oil and gas industry in order to ensure skill-set transfer and to boost opportunities for indigenous firms.

Declaring open an investigative hearing on successes and challenges facing the act that was established in 2010 by the National Assembly, Senate President Bukola Saraki tasked the board to ensure that Nigerians as well as local oil and gas firms benefit much from the abundant opportunities in the oil industry.

Officials of the board say over six million training man-hours have been recorded since the inception of the act and that it now has about twenty five billion naira in its account including over five hundred and seventy five million US dollars.

