Senate Committee on Constitution review promises reforms in FCT governance
Senate Committee on Constitution review promises reforms in FCT governance

Senate Committee on Constitution review promises reforms in FCT governance

senate -RECs-TVCThe Senate’s Constitution Review Committee has promised major political and governance reforms in the administration of the Federal Capital, Abuja through the provision of a minister into the national cabinet who shall be an indigenous person.

Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu disclosed this while receiving a delegation of FCT natives who were on a solidarity visit to the Senate over plans to also introduce a mayoralty through section 303 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Led by Senator representing FCT, Philip Aduda, the people commended the National Assembly for the proposals reached at its retreat last week in Lagos.

Ekweremadu said the time has come for Abuja natives and residents to be given a voice through democratisation of administrative systems in the capital city.

He also explained the additional reforms to be introduced in the administration of Nigeria’s capital city.

The people who were overjoyed by the National Assembly’s plans promised to maintain peace and order as they embark on more sensitisation of Nigerians on their demands.

The Constitution Review committee laid its report before the Senate at Thursday’s plenary but no date has been fixed for consideration of the report which promises major reforms in the country.

 

