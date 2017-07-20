Home News Senate confirms eight Resident Electoral Commissioners, rejects one
The Senate has confirmed eight Resident Electoral Commissioner nominees (RECs).

The Red Chamber however, stepped down three nominees (Lagos, Kevin and Zamfara states) for further consultation and rejected the nominee from Niger state.

The exercise follows consideration of the remaining twelve REC nominees upon the recommendations of its Committee on INEC which screened a total of 27 nominees as sent to the Senate in March by President Muhammadu Buhari.

