Senate passes Whistle blower Protection Bill

The Senate on Thursday passed another landmark anti-corruption bill, the Whistleblower Protection Bill.

The bill which seeks to encourage and facilitate the disclosures of improper conduct by public officers and public bodies was presented by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The bill aims to ensure that persons who make disclosures and persons who may suffer reprisals in relation to such disclosures are protected under the law.

It also specifies who is qualified to make disclosure of improper conduct; the procedure for making disclosures; and the protection due to whistleblowers.