The Senate has voted to reduce the age of candidates contesting for elective positions.

The red chamber commenced voting on thirty-two items listed for review in the 1999 constitution on Wednesday.

The lawmakers rejected the 35 per cent affirmative action for women as ministers, as well as 20 per cent for women as commissioners in states

They voted to support independent candidacy during elections, voted to change the name of the Nigeria Police Force, and also voted to support single term for president and governors

Senators voted to support the separation of the office of Attorney General of Federation from that of the Minister of Justice, and approved a time limit for pre-election matters to be resolved in court

Our National Assembly Correspondent, Sumner Sambo reports that these approvals by the senate are just one of the steps required for constitutional amendment.

Breakdown of the votes:

 

  • “Not Too Youbg To Run Bill” passes at Senate: Nigerian Senate votes to reduce age to contest for President to 35, Governor 30 and House of Reps 25.

Votes as follows:

Yes: 86
No: 10
Abstain: 1

