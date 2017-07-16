Home News Senator Gbenga Ashafa brings free medical care to constituents
Image result for Senator Gbenga Ashafa brings free medical care to constituentsThe Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district Senator Gbenga Ashafa on Saturday hosted members of his constituents at a town hall meeting and medical outreach.

The event brought together Royal fathers, market women , the young and old in Kosofe area, most of whom came to dialogue with their representative.

The constituents benefited from the free medical tests and were given drugs while those in critical conditions were refered to Hospitals for further treatment.

Addressing his constituents Senator Gbenga Ashafa gave an account of his representation and asked for areas where the government can further improve the living standards of the people.

The Senator also gave out cash donations to old people in his constituency.

