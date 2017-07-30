The Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress said on Sunday that the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani remained suspended from the party.

Senator Shehu Sani was suspended by his Tudun Wada ward of the party.

The state chapter of the party, had in a statement signed by Assistant Publicity Secretary, Salisu Tanko Wusono, said the party was left with no other option than to uphold the suspension in order to restore discipline to the party.

“Following the rules and procedure laid down by the constitution, we shall uphold our commitments and defend the constitution of the APC at all times,” the statement said. “In this quest, having exhausted all avenues available to us in the party, we are left with no option than to uphold the suspension of Comrade Shehu Sani as a member of the party for a period of 11 months.

“By this suspension, he is to desist from all party activities until when the suspension is lifted.

“The party calls on all its members to be law abiding as we move forward to fulfill our campaign promises.”